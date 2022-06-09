 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

