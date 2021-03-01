 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

