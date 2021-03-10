 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy and windy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

