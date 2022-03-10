Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Decatur: Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Friday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

