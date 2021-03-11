 Skip to main content
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

