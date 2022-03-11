Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.