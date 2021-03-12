Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
