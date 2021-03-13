 Skip to main content
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

