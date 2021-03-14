Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early then becoming windy with rain developing later at night. Low 34F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.