Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.