Decatur's evening forecast: Rain ending early then becoming foggy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early then becoming windy with rain developing later at night. Low 34F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. C…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is ca…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The ar…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy and windy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 m…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it wil…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect perio…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Folk…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…