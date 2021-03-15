 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Rain ending early then becoming foggy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

