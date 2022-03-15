 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News