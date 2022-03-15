This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
