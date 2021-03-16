 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

