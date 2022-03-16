Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.