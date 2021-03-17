 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do for a tornado watch versus tornado warning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News