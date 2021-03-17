For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early then becoming windy with rain developing later at night. Low 34F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. C…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast cal…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is ca…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. R…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The ar…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect perio…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it wil…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. …
Decatur's evening forecast: Rain ending early then becoming foggy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's a…