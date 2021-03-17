Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.