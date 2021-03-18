 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

