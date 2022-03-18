Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.