 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News