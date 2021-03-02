This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area T…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be …