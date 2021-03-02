 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong winds cause havoc in and around Boston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News