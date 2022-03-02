Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
