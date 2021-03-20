 Skip to main content
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

