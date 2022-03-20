This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
