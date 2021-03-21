 Skip to main content
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

