Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.