Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 24 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

