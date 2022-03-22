This evening in Decatur: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
