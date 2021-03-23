This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
