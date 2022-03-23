 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

