 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News