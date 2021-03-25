This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
