Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

