Decatur's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
While the heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Tuesday, rain chances will be sticking around in the days ahead. And temperatures will continue to drop. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not only will off and on rain showers persist today, but they'll last into Thursday as well. Temperatures will drop even more. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us when the rain will finally end.
Watch now: Nice today, but colder and wet conditions for Tuesday across central and southern Illinois
Enjoy the high temps in the 70s today. A cold front arriving tonight will bring colder weather and quite a bit of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. See all the changes in our updated forecast video.
The rain will continue across the area today. With cold and breezy conditions as well, it won't be very pleasant. When will our rain chances finally end? Find out in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very windy with a few showers for central Illinois Friday, colder weather for all of Illinois this weekend
Much less rain today than previous days, but more wind. A cold front is moving in for the weekend. See how cold it will get in our updated forecast video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
