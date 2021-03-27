This evening in Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
