Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

