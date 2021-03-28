This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 32F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
