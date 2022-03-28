This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
