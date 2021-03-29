 Skip to main content
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Windy early. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

