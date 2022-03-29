Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Decatur, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.