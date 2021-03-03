Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.