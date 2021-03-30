 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

