Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

