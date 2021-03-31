 Skip to main content
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

