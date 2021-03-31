This evening in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Decatur: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The UV …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It …
This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 32F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the D…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today…
Decatur's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Cool…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is hi…