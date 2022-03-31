This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
