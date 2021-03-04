Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Friday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.