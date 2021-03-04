 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Friday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern lights dance over Finnish Lapland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News