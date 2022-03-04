 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

