For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
