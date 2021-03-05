 Skip to main content
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

