Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms and windy during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.