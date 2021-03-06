 Skip to main content
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

