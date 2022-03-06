This evening's outlook for Decatur: Rain...mixing with snow late. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It will be a cold day in Decatur Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
