This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degr…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We wil…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect c…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast…