Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

